Patete, Anthony "Tony"
Jan 26, 1936 - Feb 1, 2020
Anthony "Tony" Patete, age 84, of Venice, FL, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 26, 1936 to Anthony and Anna Patete and moved to Venice in 2000. Tony was a veteran of the Air Force and attended barber school on the GI Bill after his discharge. Tony owned his own barbershop in Manyunk, PA before moving to Venice, and continued to work as a barber on Main Street in Venice because he loved interacting with people.
Surviving family members include his three sons, Anthony Richard Patete, Michael Patete, MD and his wife Celeste , and Perry Patete; grandchildren Dominic Patete, Carissa Patete and Nicholas Patete; sisters Judy Heacock, Peggy Rodriguez and Joan Donohue; brother Franny Patete and his wife Donna; cousin Antoinette Scargill and her family and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice Chapel, on Sunday, February 9th from 4-6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, February 10th at 10 am with burial at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 pm.
Memorial donations can be made to Our Mothers House in Venice, FL, P.O. Box 2240 Venice, FL 34284 or Catholic Charities of Venice, FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020