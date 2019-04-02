|
|
Garruto, Anthony Raymond
May 26, 1932 - Mar. 27, 2019
Dr. Anthony R. Garruto of Sarasota, FL and Red Bank, NJ passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
A native of Elizabeth, NJ, Dr. Garruto completed his pre-med studies at the University of Notre Dame, after which he served his country as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy. He then received his medical degree from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago in 1960. He practiced medicine in Monmouth County, NJ for 42 years.
Dr. Garruto is survived by his wife Peggy, four children and seven grandchildren. Funeral services will be held in NJ on April 15th.
Condolences may be sent to the family of Dr. Garruto at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019