|
|
Rissler, Anthony S.
May 29, 1943 - Mar 4, 2019
Anthony S. Rissler, 75, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on March 4, 2019. Tony was born in Marion, Indiana and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida as a young child. He graduated from Boca Ciega High School in 1961. He attended the University of Florida's College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1965 and moved to Bradenton in 1971 where he owned and operated Fairway Pharmacy in Bradenton and Palmetto for 32 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert C. and Ruthanne (Love) Rissler. Tony is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; son, Jason A. (Sonya); daughter, Jennifer Price (Charles IV) and his two grandsons, Joseph Rissler and Charles Price V. Memorial services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Brown and Sons Funeral Home 43rdStreet Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019