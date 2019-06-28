|
|
Carbone, Antoinette
Sept 2, 1934 - Jun 25, 2019
Antoinette Mary Carbone passed away on June 25, 2019.
Originally from the Bronx and Yonkers, New York, Ann moved to the City of North Port, FL in 1972 with her family.
Ann worked in the financial services industry for most of her life. Locally, she worked at United First Federal (which later became Barnett Bank) in the City of North Port for many years. Later, she worked at DKE in Venice.
Ann was a parishioner at San Pedro Catholic Church. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Club and she volunteered for a period with the Women's Resource Center.
Ann was a devoted mother and an amazing Italian cook! She is survived by her two daughters Debbie (Mike Boeschen) of Venice and Carolyn (John Brown) of Sarasota; her granddaughter Stephanie (Nick Magero) of Venice; and her sister Patricia (Patrick Gaul) of Portland, Oregon.
Services will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to may be made.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 30, 2019