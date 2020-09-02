Or Copy this URL to Share

Reddick, Antonio

Sep 23, 1962 - Aug 29, 2020

Antonio Reddick, 57, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020. Family viewing will be held from 3pm-4pm and public viewing will be held 4pm-5pm on Fri., Sep. 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 5:00pm at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements held by Jones Funeral Home.

Antonio leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Danielle Reddick and Toni Reddick; sisters, Paris Reddick and Bridget Reddick; brothers, Joseph Bethel and John Jones; 1 grandchild, Katori King.



