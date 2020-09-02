1/1
Antonio Reddick
1962 - 2020
{ "" }
Reddick, Antonio
Sep 23, 1962 - Aug 29, 2020
Antonio Reddick, 57, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020. Family viewing will be held from 3pm-4pm and public viewing will be held 4pm-5pm on Fri., Sep. 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 5:00pm at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements held by Jones Funeral Home.
Antonio leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Danielle Reddick and Toni Reddick; sisters, Paris Reddick and Bridget Reddick; brothers, Joseph Bethel and John Jones; 1 grandchild, Katori King.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
SEP
4
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
