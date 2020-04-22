Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for Aretta Gribben
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aretta L. Loomis Gribben


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aretta L. Loomis Gribben Obituary
Loomis Gribben, Aretta L.
May 23, 1923 - Apr 14, 2020
Aretta L. Loomis Gribben, 96 years young, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Ithaca, NY, passed away on April 14, 2020 at 3:50 AM.
Aretta was born May 23, 1923 Interlaken, NY. Her parents, Irvey & Nellie Hoover & her husband, Frank Gribben, predeceased her. Her first husband, Joseph Loomis, passed away in 1977 fm cancer.
Aretta worked as Treasurer/Manager of NCR Federal Credit Union in Ithaca, NY for 19 years before moving to the Arbors Mobile Home Park in Osprey, FL. She enjoyed working as Treasurer for the park and the Church of God in Osprey and Nokomis. Aretta enjoyed music and played the organ in the Osprey and Nokomis Church for about 25 years.
She leaves her two children, Gary Loomis of Fort Myers, FL and Dale Loomis of Montour Falls, NY, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Her daughter, Joyce Loomis Joyce of Waterville, NY passed away in June of 2014.
Aretta will be laid to rest at Frear Memorial Park in Ithaca, NY. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -