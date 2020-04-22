|
Loomis Gribben, Aretta L.
May 23, 1923 - Apr 14, 2020
Aretta L. Loomis Gribben, 96 years young, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Ithaca, NY, passed away on April 14, 2020 at 3:50 AM.
Aretta was born May 23, 1923 Interlaken, NY. Her parents, Irvey & Nellie Hoover & her husband, Frank Gribben, predeceased her. Her first husband, Joseph Loomis, passed away in 1977 fm cancer.
Aretta worked as Treasurer/Manager of NCR Federal Credit Union in Ithaca, NY for 19 years before moving to the Arbors Mobile Home Park in Osprey, FL. She enjoyed working as Treasurer for the park and the Church of God in Osprey and Nokomis. Aretta enjoyed music and played the organ in the Osprey and Nokomis Church for about 25 years.
She leaves her two children, Gary Loomis of Fort Myers, FL and Dale Loomis of Montour Falls, NY, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Her daughter, Joyce Loomis Joyce of Waterville, NY passed away in June of 2014.
Aretta will be laid to rest at Frear Memorial Park in Ithaca, NY. Funeral services will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 27, 2020