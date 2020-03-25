Home

National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Aris Efthimides


1929 - 2020
Aris Efthimides Obituary
Efthimides, Aris
Oct 28, 1929 - Mar 19, 2020
Aris Efthimides passed away on March 19, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, at 90 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie-Therese, as well as sons Aris of Beverly Hills, California and Emil (Diane) of Sarasota. A third son Alex predeceased him in 1980.
Aris was born in Rosario, Argentina on October 28, 1929 and spent his early years there. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1951 where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and met and married Marie.
He served in the US Air Force for four years reaching the rank of captain.
Thereafter he was employed by the Ford Motor Company for 32 years, serving as chief engineer in Mexico where the family lived from 1963 to 1970 and spending 19 years in Franklin Village, Michigan where he served as mayor for one term.
Aris and Marie retired to Sarasota in 1994 and he leaves behind many friends at The Fountains at Lake Pointe Woods.
A memorial service at The Fountains and funeral services at Franklin Cemetery in Michigan will take place when the national health emergency subsides.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
