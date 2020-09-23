Bristol, Arlene C.

Apr 24, 1941 - Sep 21, 2020

Born Arlene Carol Lenk to Andrew and Lorene Lenk on April 24, 1941, in North Kingsville, Ohio. She Graduated Edgewood High School in 1959.

After graduation she began working as a receptionist with the Ashtabula School District. In 1968 she began working in the office at Linde Air until her retirement in 1988. In 1988 she married Fred Bristol and moved to Siesta Key in Sarasota, FL. where she has resided full time for the past 32 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Lorene Lenk, brothers Donald and Robert Lenk and her husband Fred Bristol.

She leaves behind her children JR Kelly, Ron (Marsha) Kelly and Robin (Neill) Ferrill, two grandchildren, Mallory (Stefan) Nefzger and A. Graham Watkins & one great-granddaughter Stella Nefzger.

Friends are invited to gather at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota on Friday from 6-8 pm. Burial will follow in North Kingsville, Ohio.



