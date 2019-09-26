Home

Arlene D. Young Obituary
Young, Arlene D.
Jul 20, 1931 - Sept 23, 2019
Arlene D. Young, 88, of Sarasota died September 23, 2019.
She was born July 20, 1931 in Detroit, MI. She was the daughter of the late Walter Herman Young and Edna Elizabeth (Fricke) Young.
Arlene was a Vice President & Corporate Secretary for Coast Federal Savings & Loan. She was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She is survived by her niece Debra Young (Mark) Dukes 2 great nieces & a great nephew and 6 great greats and a great- great- great niece.
Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota County.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
