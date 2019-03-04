|
Daugherty, Arlene
Jun. 18, 1932 - Feb. 26, 2019
Arlene Daugherty, age 86 of Venice, FL passed away on February 26, 2019. Arlene was born in Robinson Township, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1932. Arlene was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker with interests in playing bridge, gardening, traveling the world, cruising and dancing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Daugherty whom she married January 22, 1971. Arlene had 5 children, 5 step-children, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Arlene will be remembered for her spirit of adventure. She lit up the dance floor with her style, grace and poise. Private family services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Arlene's name can be made to the or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2019