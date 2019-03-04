Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Daugherty


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arlene Daugherty Obituary
Daugherty, Arlene
Jun. 18, 1932 - Feb. 26, 2019
Arlene Daugherty, age 86 of Venice, FL passed away on February 26, 2019. Arlene was born in Robinson Township, Pennsylvania on June 18, 1932. Arlene was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker with interests in playing bridge, gardening, traveling the world, cruising and dancing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert Daugherty whom she married January 22, 1971. Arlene had 5 children, 5 step-children, 9 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Arlene will be remembered for her spirit of adventure. She lit up the dance floor with her style, grace and poise. Private family services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Arlene's name can be made to the or the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.