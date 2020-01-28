|
|
Pearlman, Arlene
Mar. 18, 1933 - Dec. 28, 2019
Arlene passed away at her home in Sarasota.
Mother of Richard (Joan) and William (Mirtes), sister of Betty Comora, aunt to Michael, Catherine, and David Comora (Mary).
Grandmother to John Pearlman and great-grandmother to Matthew.
Arlene worked as an advertising executive and a small business owner. She also worked for the International Cultural Center for Youth in NYC.
Arlene traveled the world and immersed herself in the culture of the places she visited, especially the folk dancing.
She was passionate about the fight for equal rights.
Arlene believed everyone should have the same opportunities and respect as everyone else.
Her retirement home of Sarasota became the recipient of her quest for equal rights, tolerance and co-existence.
She was active in many organizations and founder of the Women's Interfaith Network which brings together women of all religions, countries and cultures.
Arlene was a member of the Congregation of Humanistic Judaism. She was a compassionate, strong woman who had the courage to do things her own way.
Arlene touched many lives. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Various celebrations of life will be announced.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020