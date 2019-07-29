|
|
Hogan, Arline
July 20, 1937 - July 11, 2019
Arline F. (O'Leary) Hogan 81 formerly of Salem, MA beloved wife of 61 years to the late Thomas S. Hogan passed away in Sarasota surrounded by her loving family.
Born in South Boston she was the daughter of Jack and Alice O'Leary and a 1955 graduate of Charlestown High School. She worked in several North Shore restaurants before leaving the cold weather for sunny Sarasota, FL.
Arline's two passions in life were spending time with her family and painting. Arline was an accomplished artist. Her memory will live on through her many amazing works of art.
To know Arline was to love Arline. She never forgot who she was and from where she came. Her empathy for the less fortunate knew no bounds and she could always be counted on to be a friend to those who needed one most. She was a kind and genuine person who was loved and will be missed by many.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is survived by her sister Kay Harkins of Charlestown, MA; her children, John Hogan and his wife Linda of Bradenton, FL, Thomas Hogan and his wife Janet of Beverly, MA and Robert Hogan of Danvers, MA; her seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Erika, Kevin, Alison, Erin, Patrick, Marc Halter and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters Carole Carroll, and Mary (Mimi) McClellan.
Services will be privately held by her family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Arline's memory to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019