|
|
Johnson, Arline
Jan 21, 1927 - Mar 25, 2020
JOHNSON, Arline H. (93) died on March 25, 2020 in Sarasota, FL, where she was a resident since 1993. She was born January 21, 1927 in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Mrs. Johnson retired as a Senior Insurance Underwriter with Pennsylvania Millers Mutual Insurance Company in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where she was employed from 1970 until 1986.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Nancy J. Taussig (Donald) of Sarasota, FL, and four sons, Kenneth Johnson (Deborah Troy) of Dallas, PA; Lee Johnson (Phyllis) of Mountain City, TN; William Johnson, Sr. of Sarasota, FL; and Thomas Johnson, Sr. (Cindy) of Plymouth, PA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many friends and extended family in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Tennessee, and Ohio.
There will be no service in Sarasota. There will be a memorial service and interment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre at a later date. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials in Sarasota is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Arline Johnson's memory or make a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020