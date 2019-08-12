|
DeNuccio, Armando "Duke"
March 13, 1923 - August 8, 2019
Duke DeNuccio departed this world peacefully on August 8th with his daughter-in-law and granddaughter at his side.
Duke was born in Providence, RI, March 13, 1923 two minutes before his twin brother, Italo. Theirs was a boisterous Italian family of five brothers and two sisters. Duke enlisted in the US Marine Corps and served in The Pacific in Guadalcanal during World War II. He met his wife upon returning to San Diego, where they were married. They lived in Chicago where Duke worked for Marshall Fields and Howell Furniture, later moving to Wheaton, Illinois where they raised their son. Duke developed a love of football and followed his son through seasons at Wheaton Central and Purdue University. His favorite pastime of watching the Buccaneers with friends will be remembered fondly every Sunday hereafter.
Duke moved to Venice, FL, in 1976 and pursued his habits of telling stories, tending his roses, golfing, enjoying sunsets at Golden Beach and riding his tricycle, "the Bronco" every day. Never wishing to be idle, he filled in at Century 21 until his eyesight worsened.
He dedicated a lifelong learning to the military history of the Civil war, visiting battlefields at Antietam, Gettysburg and Wilderness with his son and acquiring over 200 books on the Civil War. Until he was 96, he answered questions about the Civil War and corrected many a false narrative about generals.
His sense of humor and kind spirit were intact to the very end. Throughout his life he acquired new and wonderful friends along the way, many of whom made his last years meaningful and became a second family. His immediate family is forever grateful to these friends and to the Windsor of Venice, who took such good care of him in his final years.
His family will remember him sitting at the head of the table, glass in hand, telling a long elaborate story, laughing with friends, and noting there's "not enough sausage."
Duke is survived by his granddaughters, Laura DeNuccio (Fred Peck) of Missoula, MT; Lydia DeNuccio Malm (Lucas Malm) of Wayzata, MN; great-grandson and namesake, DeNuccio "Duke" John Malm of Wayzata, MN; daughter-in-law, Susan Hodges DeNuccio of Minneapolis, MN. Duke is also remembered by his niece, Barbara Campbellone and nephews, Mark and Jason Campbellone and Donald and Ed DeNuccio. Duke was pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years, Jenny Dhoum DeNuccio, his son Paul Armand DeNuccio and his parents Marco and Marianna DeNuccio.
Final internment will occur at Arlington National Cemetery in the spring, 2020. Memorials if desired might be made to the Civil War Battlefield Preservation Society, www.battlefields.org in tribute to "Duke" DeNuccio or the Marines League of Venice, FL to support youth programs, or a charity of donor's choosing.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019