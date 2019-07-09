Home

Armin F. Gumerman

Armin F. Gumerman Obituary
Gumerman, Armin F
July 3, 2019
Armin F. Gumerman, found peace Wednesday, July 3, 2019, age 83 years, born in Milwaukee. Beloved husband of Joan for 59 years. Proud father of Richard (wife Aurora), Cheryl (husband William) and Sandra. Cherished by granddaughters Allyson and Stephanie, his brother William, other relatives and many friends. Retired employee of Northwestern Mutual Life and proud alumnus of University of Notre Dame. Mass 10AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 425 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL. Celebration of Life in the Memorial Garden following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the UND Scholarship Fund for academics. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel, Venice, FL is handling arrangements
Published in Herald Tribune from July 9 to July 11, 2019
