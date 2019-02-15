Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Freedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Freedman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arnold Freedman Obituary
Freedman, Arnold
Jul 21, 1931 - Feb 8, 2019
Arnold Freedman passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 8th in Sarasota. After a successful 46-year career with Capital Cities Broadcasting in Albany NY, Buffalo NY, New Haven CT, and Fresno CA, he retired to Sarasota in 1998. Arnold and his wife, Marcia, resided at The Water Club in Longboat Key from 1998-to-2013, and have since lived at Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August 2018. In addition to Marcia, Arnold is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Nancy Freedman of Atlanta GA, and Ken and Victoria Freedman of Columbus OH, as well as seven grandchildren: Joseph (Jessica), David (Brittany), Stanley, Eli, Eric (Blair), Scott, and Jennifer Freedman. A private funeral service was held at Plymouth Harbor on February 10th. The family has requested donations be made to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation in Sarasota or the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation in Tampa.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.