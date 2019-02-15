|
|
Freedman, Arnold
Jul 21, 1931 - Feb 8, 2019
Arnold Freedman passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 8th in Sarasota. After a successful 46-year career with Capital Cities Broadcasting in Albany NY, Buffalo NY, New Haven CT, and Fresno CA, he retired to Sarasota in 1998. Arnold and his wife, Marcia, resided at The Water Club in Longboat Key from 1998-to-2013, and have since lived at Plymouth Harbor in Sarasota. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August 2018. In addition to Marcia, Arnold is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Nancy Freedman of Atlanta GA, and Ken and Victoria Freedman of Columbus OH, as well as seven grandchildren: Joseph (Jessica), David (Brittany), Stanley, Eli, Eric (Blair), Scott, and Jennifer Freedman. A private funeral service was held at Plymouth Harbor on February 10th. The family has requested donations be made to the Plymouth Harbor Foundation in Sarasota or the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation in Tampa.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019