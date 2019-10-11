|
Jeffer, Arnold
July 29, 1950 - Oct. 08, 2019
Arnold Louis Jeffer
Arnie, the youngest of six siblings, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and died in Sarasota where he had resided since 1964.
Arnie loved living in Florida. And spending time with his many friends but most of all he loved his family. For him, highlights were trips with his family to South America, Greece, Australia and all around Europe.
Recently, he had experienced a series of health problems. He was diagnosed with Leukemia and was receiving chemotherapy. Last year he required two cardiac surgeries. In May he underwent cervical spinal surgery and was battling severe chronic pain.
Arnie was a graduate of Sarasota High School and received a B. A. from Florida State University at Tallahassee. He had a variety of work experiences and at one time was the Business Manager for Sells and Gray's Circus.
He is survived by his brothers Edward K. Jeffer and sister-in-law Ulrike, Bruce P. Jeffer and sister-in-law Rachel, niece Elizabeth Aneroussis-Jeffer and Kathy Jeffer. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman L. Jeffer and Rosalind T. Jeffer longtime residents of Longboat Key. Also by his sister Margot A. Jeffer and brother Harris C. Jeffer.
From the eighties until the early 2000's he was the care-giver for his parents, a role he filled with love and an expertise unexpected in a nonprofessional.
Entombment will be in the family mausoleum at Mt. Carmel (Knollwood), Queens, N.Y.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for St. Andrews, 6908 S. Beneva Rd, Sarasota. Saturday Oct. 19th 10 AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019