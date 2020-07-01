Arnold Jordan
1944 - 2020-06-30
Jordan, Arnold
Nov 19, 1944 - Jun 30, 2020
Arnold Jordan, 75, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 30, 2020. Services will be held at 7:00 pm on July 6, 2020 at Maloney Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
