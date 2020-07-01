Or Copy this URL to Share

Jordan, Arnold

Nov 19, 1944 - Jun 30, 2020

Arnold Jordan, 75, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 30, 2020. Services will be held at 7:00 pm on July 6, 2020 at Maloney Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by: Maloney Funeral Home.



