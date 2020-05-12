Arnold "Arnie" Sokol
Sokol, Arnold "Arnie"
Of Sarasota, FL formerly of Peabody, MA. Graduate of Malden High School class of 1954 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 10th.
He leaves behind his cherished wife Judie, sister Roz with whom he shared a special bond, his adored children Robert, Kim, Lori & Paul, Lynne & Gary, and Michelle, Judie's children Aliza & Jon, Ariel & Coby, Devora & Michael, and Rachel. His most treasured legacy, his & Judie's grandchildren Erica, Ryan, Cody, Sofia, Colton, Eli, Rafi, Shoshana, Lena, Micah, Laila and Shevi as well as nieces & nephews.
Burial was held at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery in Sarasota FL.



Published in Herald Tribune from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
