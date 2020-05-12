Sokol, Arnold "Arnie"

Of Sarasota, FL formerly of Peabody, MA. Graduate of Malden High School class of 1954 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 10th.

He leaves behind his cherished wife Judie, sister Roz with whom he shared a special bond, his adored children Robert, Kim, Lori & Paul, Lynne & Gary, and Michelle, Judie's children Aliza & Jon, Ariel & Coby, Devora & Michael, and Rachel. His most treasured legacy, his & Judie's grandchildren Erica, Ryan, Cody, Sofia, Colton, Eli, Rafi, Shoshana, Lena, Micah, Laila and Shevi as well as nieces & nephews.

Burial was held at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery in Sarasota FL.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store