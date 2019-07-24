|
Borkowski, Arthur
October 6 ,1937 - July 5, 2019
Arthur John Borkowski born October 6 ,1937 in Chicago, Illinois; passed away July 5, 2019 in North Carolina; resided in Sarasota, Florida. He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother Ursula (Peg) Duffy, his brother John L. Duffy, and his sister Joan Karen Jones. He is dearly missed by his sister, Mary Gayle Selfridge; his cousin Marilyn (Pete) Forbes, and her daughter, Cynthia Forbes Lux; his nephew, Daniel Lenart; his nieces Michelle Leonard, Shannon Mueller, Cassie Graff, Dawn Brubaker, and Ursula Floden; and his dear friends Elaine and Ralph Beaudoin, Terri Bumgardner and Lawrence Watson, Edward Kerros and Amy Kovalan, Roberta and Ralph Grenz, Caryl Boller, Dierdre Reigel, Jerry Starns, and many others.
Arthur held an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University, and a master's degree from Northeastern University. He was a teacher and mentor his entire career to thousands of students both at Gordon Technical High School and Chicago Public Schools; inspiring many to enjoy and reflect on the beauty of life, art and music. He was a partner with an innovative tutoring center in Chicago, The Art of Learning. In addition, Arthur was a theatre producer, director and singer with theatre companies in Chicago and Sarasota, which included the Chicago premiere of the musical Minnie's Boys, a musical fable of the Marx Brothers, with the theatre company he founded, Northwest End Productions. Arthur produced multicultural events and entertainment in the early years of the Copernicus Center in Chicago.
A memorial service will be held for Arthur in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 1:00pm, at The Church of the Trinity, 7225 Lockwood Ridge Avenue, Sarasota 34243.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Church of the Trinity, Sarasota, Florida; or the Humane Society of Sarasota; or the Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts at Northwestern University.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 24 to July 25, 2019