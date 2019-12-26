|
Brantley Jr., Arthur
Oct. 13, 1939 - Dec. 13, 2019
Arthur "Champ" Brantley Jr., 80, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. Memorial services will be held 1:00pm Dec. 28, 2019 at Deliverance Miracle Revival Center. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: Vincent McClendon, Denise Brantley, Andrea Moore, Arthur Brantley, Amanda Haygood, Anthony Haygood, Cassandra Haygood, Artie Haygood, Deajah Haygood, and Sherese Bradley; sister, Majorie Chapman; significant other, Patricia Haygood; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019