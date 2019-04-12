Graham, Arthur Braun

1922 - Apr. 10, 2019

Art Graham was born in Madisonville, Kentucky on his parents' farm. He attended Cal Aero Tech Institute and served his country as a WWII veteran. He was an engine mechanic for a B-29 squad stationed near Los Alamos, NM. After the war he continued his aviation career as a flight engineer for Eastern Airlines. Art later worked as a supervisor and technical writer in the aircraft engine Division of General Motors. He retired to Sarasota in 1986 and for the past eleven years resided at Bay Village.

Art is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Elisabeth Graham and his stepson, John Disney. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Braun and Jeanne Graham; as well as two grandchildren and their spouses, Lauren and John Wohlwend and Worth and Erin Graham, who all reside in Sarasota. He has two great grandchildren, Selby Wohlwend and Grace Graham; as well as a great grandson due in September. He is also survived by his beloved companion of 11 years, Beverly Ford.

Art was an avid photographer during his world travels with his wife before and after retirement. He was a dedicated woodworking hobbyist whose many custom furniture pieces are treasured by many family members. He was a computer enthusiast and built his own computer in his late eighties. Art played duplicate bridge on a regular basis and was a member of the Church of the Palms Presbyterian Church for over 25 years.

He will be missed by all who knew his sharp mind and gentle manner.

A memorial service will be held in the auditorium of Bay Village of Sarasota on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of the Palms Foundation or the Bay Village of Sarasota Foundation.