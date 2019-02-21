Home

Jesensky, Arthur David
February 17, 2019
Arthur David Jesensky, 85, of Venice, FL (via Santa Maria, CA, and Punxsutawney, PA), died Sunday, February 17, in Venice Hospital with family surrounding him.
Arthur (Art) Jesensky served in the Army and was an aerospace engineer, retired from Lockheed Martin.
He held degrees in engineering, chemistry and theology.
Art is survived by his wife Gloria of almost 40 years, his four children Lisa Leo, Renee Leibowitz, Gary Jesensky and Greg Jesensky; four stepchildren, Stephanie Borchard, Kelly Cioffi, Candice Mutschler and Forrest Borchardt; and Art's younger brother Leonard Jesensky. Art had 14 grandchildren.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Farley Funeral Home in Venice handled the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
