Forsythe, Arthur
January 9, 1929 - April 7, 2019
Arthur J Forsythe, 90, died peacefully April 7, 2019. Art was born in Bogard, MO to Irene and Ross Forsythe. He attended Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg where he met and married Charline Thruston. He taught math and science at Bogard and Higginsville, MO high schools where he also coached baseball and basketball. In 1960 he was hired by Trans World Airlines in Kansas City, MO where he worked 30 years. In 1977 he met Valerie Odrowski whom he married in 1980. He loved playing golf, fly fishing and traveling, but his greatest love was his family. Art was preceded in death by his wife Charline and his son Chuck. His surviving children are Robert (Jo Lynn) of Liberty, MO, Julia (Joseph) Hederman of Des Peres, MO, and Amy (Gregg) Herman of San Diego, CA; grandchildren Elizabeth (Richard) Sayler, Allison Hederman, Matthew Herman and Christopher Hederman. Celebration of Art's life will be Friday May 3 at 9:30 am at St Thomas More Church in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas More Church or Tidewell Hospice.
