Arthur Lamont "Artie" Black

Black, Arthur "Artie" Lamont
Jan. 23, 1948 - Mar. 17, 2019
Arthur "Artie" Lamont Black, "A Great Guy" passed away peacefully with family at his side on March 17, 2019. He leaves behind his loving companion of many years Lorrie Muldowney, sons Lamont (Heather) Black, Benjamin Black and daughter Elizabeth Black, Sister Louise "Ludie" Moore and many loving nieces and nephews. He loved life, had an adventurous spirit, and always told a good story. A service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday March 22, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota. Celebration of life to follow in several weeks.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
