The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Arthur Liebschutz

Arthur Liebschutz Obituary
Liebschutz, Arthur
Arthur Liebschutz, age 93, Bradenton, FL, died August 15, 2019. Born to Martin and Faye Liebschutz, he is survived by his son, Robert; his daughter, Joan; and his loving partner, Patricia Kabool. Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Ann, and his sister Rosalie Heller.
Arthur graduated from Cooper Union School of Engineering and retired from RCA where he was Marketing Director of the Solid State Division. He enjoyed a long, happy retirement in his adopted state of Florida where he pursued interests in computers, the arts, and travel. Per his request no services are planned. His ashes will be interred in B'Nai Abraham Cemetery in Union, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Services, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
