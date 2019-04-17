|
|
|
Washington, Arthur Mae
March 24, 1924 - April 14, 2019
Arthur Mae Washington, 95, of Palmetto, Florida, formerly of Ellenton, Florida, died on April 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on April 19, 2019, at New Life General Baptist Church, 609 9th Street West Palmetto, Florida 34221. Services will be held at 1:30pm on April 20, 2019 at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Church, 2410 4th Avenue East Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More