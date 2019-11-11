|
Meyers, Arthur
Jul 27, 1945 - Oct 22, 2019
Arthur Neil Meyers, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away October 22, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice. He was born July 27, 1945 in Long Island City to Maurice and Sally Meyers. Following his graduation from Long Island City HS in 1963, Arthur was employed by the Equitable Life Assurance Co. During his time of employment he met his future wife Marie Verna. Arthur also served in the US Army and during his time in the service married Marie in 1967. Shortly after his marriage to Marie, Arthur started working for Merrill Lynch in 1968 and retired as a Vice President after 30 years.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie, and his brother Paul. He is also survived by his 5 children, Mark, Dawn, Christopher, Kimberly, and Kenny and 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Melanie, and Samantha.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, November 19 2019, at Robert Toole and Sons Funeral Home 170 Honore Ave Sarasota FL. Interment will follow at National Cemetery in Sarasota at 12:30pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019