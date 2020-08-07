1/
Arthur Monahan
1924 - 2020
Monahan, Arthur
Jun 21, 1924 - Aug 06, 2020
Arthur A. Monahan, 96, of Englewood, Florida, died Thursday (August 6) after a brief illness.
Mr. Monahan was the loving husband of Mary "Molly" T. (Mullan) Monahan, who died in 2012 and the couple were the ever-caring and loving parents of eight children.
He was born June 21, 1924 in Rumford, R.I. the son of the late Ambrose and Catherine T. (Lynch) Monahan and lived in Rumford for most of his life before retiring to Englewood. The couple were communicants of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Grove City, Fl, and formerly of St. Margaret's Parish in Rumford.
Mr. Monahan had a brother, the late John E. Monahan and a sister, the late Helen M. McAuley.
He leaves four daughters: Margaret Chickering of Manchester, NH; Kathleen Fitzpatrick of Virginia Beach, Va., Mary Bouchard of Greenville, RI; Patricia Lannon of Cranston, RI; four sons: William F. Monahan of Exeter, RI; John J. Monahan of Englewood Fl; James P. Monahan of Concord, NH; Joseph M. Monahan of North Bend, OR; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He served as a member of the Navy Armed Guard during World War II in both Europe and the Pacific and he also served during the Korean War.
A radioman during the war Mr. Monahan later worked as a broadcast engineer and for many years was a safety inspector for Undewriters Laboratories. During retirement the couple enjoyed many travel vacations and visiting their children and their families, while also hosting many family reunions at their home in Englewood.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family recommends donations in Arthur's name be made to Englewood Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 782, Englewood FL 34295.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com


Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
