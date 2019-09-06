|
|
Jones, Arthur P.
Nov. 27, 1928 - Sep. 4, 2019
Arthur P. Jones, 90, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sep. 4, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Janice Chestnut, Wanda Jones, Jacqueline Bowens, Charletha Hubbard, Gloria Mack, and Marvina Coleman; sons, Rickey Jones and Willie Martin. He is preceded in death by wife, Irish Jones; daughters, Rebecca Jones and Charlotte Glenn; son, Horace Glenn. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019