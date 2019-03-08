|
Peters, Arthur
Jan 23, 1916 - Feb 27, 2019
U.S. Army Veteran. Arthur was born in Detroit, Michigan. The first five years of elementary school were spent in Poland where his father was from. His mother passed away soon after his birth. At age 11, Arthur returned to the Detroit area to live with relatives. He graduated South Lyon (MI) High school in 1934. First job was with Ford Motor Co. and later State of Michigan Unemployment Compensation. He served with the U.S. Army First Infantry Division throughout the war in Europe and Africa as administrative assistant to the Finance Officer. Received Honorable Discharge and many military honors. Later on he received a degree in Accounting and Finance from Walsh College in Detroit. After the war, he went to work for Wayne County (Detroit) Friend of the Court and was the Accounting Supervisor for the Circuit Court System handling all incoming and disbursements for child support and alimony payments. It was here that he met his wife of 68 years, Mary E. Peters (deceased). They both retired in 1975 and proceeded to travel the world visiting over 67 countries. In Michigan, they lived in Bloomfield Hills and also had a Christmas tree farm in the Cadillac Area. In 1975, they moved to Sarasota, Florida and spent summers in Franklin, N.C. Arthur belonged to many organizations. Arthur was a member of the Birmingham, MI., Masonic Temple. He was also a member of the Elks, and Polish American Club of Sarasota. He also worked part time for the Census Dept. Arthur enjoyed fishing, playing cards and investing. Arthur is survived by two sons, Gary Peters and Eric Peters and two grandchildren Amanda Peters and Erik Peters. In lieu of flowers – donations to Tidewell Hospice or WSMR FM Classical Radio.
