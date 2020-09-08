1/1
Arthur Sandler
1928 - 2020
SANDLER, Arthur
Nov 5, 1928 - Aug 31, 2020
Of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Swampscott, MA and Revere, MA, passed away on August 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Arthur was predeceased by his wife Ruth Finkelstein Sandler and is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 36 years and his children, Neil (Wendy) Sandler, Jane (Jonathan) Migdol and Amy Grossman. He was blessed with an extended family and leaves his stepchildren Heather (Kyung) Rafey and Judd (Joy) Rafey. Arthur took great pride in his many grandchildren: Ben Migdol (Alice Shaughnessy) and Cameron Migdol; Matthew and Scott Sandler; Adam and Julie Grossman; Hannah, Jonah, and Talia Camiel; and Holden and Owen Rafey.
Born in Boston, MA in 1928, the son of David and Anna Sandler, Arthur graduated from Malden High School in 1945 at the age of 16. He earned a BS in Biology from Boston College in 1949, graduating cum laude, and earned his DMD at Tufts Dental School in 1955. Arthur served as a Captain in the US Air Force Dental Corps from 1955 to 1957. He practiced Dentistry for over 50 years, first in Revere and later in Sarasota, FL, and was devoted to the well-being of his patients who deeply appreciated his care and kindness. In 1988, Arthur was named President of the Massachusetts Dental Society. He also served as President of the Massachusetts chapter of the International College of Dentists and was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists. Arthur shared his passion for dentistry with his students as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Tufts for over 25 years. After turning 65, he began a long run of volunteering his dental services at the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota.
Arthur was a long-standing member of Temple Israel in Swampscott and Kernwood Country Club in Salem. He was an avid golfer, passionate Celtics fan, and voracious reader but loved nothing more than being together with his family. Often surrounded by friends, Arthur was always the last to leave a party. His booming laugh and warm hug will live on forever in our hearts.
A private graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon.
Contributions may be sent to the Senior Friendship Centers, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, FL 34236. Attn to the Dr. Arthur Sandler Fund. Arrangements by Levine Chapels, Brookline, MA.



Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Elaine, so sorry to hear of Arthur's passing. May you find comfort in Knowing you were a special part of such a well-lived life.
With Sincere Sympathy,
Anita Tomaselli
Anita Tomaselli
September 5, 2020
Arthur and Elaine lived in my home between moving from Chaisson's Cove to Sarasota. When you get a bird's eye view of people, in-house, you are able to know them in an unique way. Arthur was so funny without knowing it, so smart and so devoted to Elaine and his family. His skill as a dentist is renown and his love for dogs is legendary. He saw all aspects of a situation, comprehended all around him, and had a special wisdom. We'll all miss Arthur and feel grateful for our friendships or family ties or professional connections with him. Ina Resnikoff, Friend
Ina. Resnikoff
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Arthur Sandler, he was our family dentist in Revere. I started with him at age 5, he was friends with my late mom Anna Olsen....he was such a wonderful man, will keep him in my prayers.
Michelle Olsen-Petty
Friend
September 4, 2020
My condolences to the family and friends of Dr.Arthur Sandler.He was the first dentist I worked for as a dental assistant in 1969 on Ore Square Revere.A wonderful man and a great dentist.
Nancy Davis (Sorrentino)
Coworker
