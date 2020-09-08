SANDLER, ArthurNov 5, 1928 - Aug 31, 2020Of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Swampscott, MA and Revere, MA, passed away on August 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Arthur was predeceased by his wife Ruth Finkelstein Sandler and is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 36 years and his children, Neil (Wendy) Sandler, Jane (Jonathan) Migdol and Amy Grossman. He was blessed with an extended family and leaves his stepchildren Heather (Kyung) Rafey and Judd (Joy) Rafey. Arthur took great pride in his many grandchildren: Ben Migdol (Alice Shaughnessy) and Cameron Migdol; Matthew and Scott Sandler; Adam and Julie Grossman; Hannah, Jonah, and Talia Camiel; and Holden and Owen Rafey.Born in Boston, MA in 1928, the son of David and Anna Sandler, Arthur graduated from Malden High School in 1945 at the age of 16. He earned a BS in Biology from Boston College in 1949, graduating cum laude, and earned his DMD at Tufts Dental School in 1955. Arthur served as a Captain in the US Air Force Dental Corps from 1955 to 1957. He practiced Dentistry for over 50 years, first in Revere and later in Sarasota, FL, and was devoted to the well-being of his patients who deeply appreciated his care and kindness. In 1988, Arthur was named President of the Massachusetts Dental Society. He also served as President of the Massachusetts chapter of the International College of Dentists and was a Fellow of the American College of Dentists. Arthur shared his passion for dentistry with his students as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Tufts for over 25 years. After turning 65, he began a long run of volunteering his dental services at the Senior Friendship Center in Sarasota.Arthur was a long-standing member of Temple Israel in Swampscott and Kernwood Country Club in Salem. He was an avid golfer, passionate Celtics fan, and voracious reader but loved nothing more than being together with his family. Often surrounded by friends, Arthur was always the last to leave a party. His booming laugh and warm hug will live on forever in our hearts.A private graveside service was held at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon.Contributions may be sent to the Senior Friendship Centers, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, FL 34236. Attn to the Dr. Arthur Sandler Fund. Arrangements by Levine Chapels, Brookline, MA.