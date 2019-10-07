|
|
Day Sr., Arthur W.
Nov 25, 1920 - Oct 3, 2019
Arthur W. Day Sr., of North Port passed away on October 3, 2019. He was 98. Do not waste time grieving for Mr. Day. He had a wonderful life with two of the most outstanding ladies imaginable with wife, Virginia Day for 55 years and companion Terry Lanni for an additional 19 years. Mr. Day was a lucky fellow. Arthur is predeceased by wife, Virginia and daughter, Anita. He is survived by three children, Arthur Day Jr., Stephen Day and Teresa Day-Long. Like Virginia, Arthur has chosen to donate his body to the Medical Research and Education Center, Gainesville, FL. To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Arthur please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019