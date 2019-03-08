|
de Mowett, Aslin Doswell
Jun 2, 1934 - Mar 2, 2019
Aslin Doswell de Mowett
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Aslin Doswell de Mowett on March 2, 2019. Mrs. Mowett was born in Panama City, Panama on June 2, 1934 to Osborne Doswell and Bertha Jesse de Mowett. Mrs. Mowett worked as a Budget Assistant for the US Army in Panama.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Olga Rodriguez (Oscar Rodriguez), Lorna Kamath, Dr. Inda Mowett, Mery Mowett; sons, Alfredo Mowett Jr and Rene Mowett, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters and host of family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held at 9:00am on Saturday, March 16 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, followed by Memorial service at 11:00am and Life Celebration at 12:00pm. Interment will follow at the Palm Memorial Park at 2:00pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019