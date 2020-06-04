Or Copy this URL to Share

Abnar, Audrey

Dec 26, 1958 - May 28, 2020

Audrey Katrina Abnar, 61 of Jacksonville, Florida transitioned May 28, 2020. A Preservice Fellowship will be held at Suite Affairs June 13, 2020 between 4:30 – 6:30 join the family to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, share fond memories of Audrey.

Audrey's Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm following the Pre-Service Fellowship behind the Van Wezel, 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store