Audrey Abnar
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abnar, Audrey
Dec 26, 1958 - May 28, 2020
Audrey Katrina Abnar, 61 of Jacksonville, Florida transitioned May 28, 2020. A Preservice Fellowship will be held at Suite Affairs June 13, 2020 between 4:30 – 6:30 join the family to reminisce, grieve, support each other and of course, share fond memories of Audrey.
Audrey's Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 pm following the Pre-Service Fellowship behind the Van Wezel, 777 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved