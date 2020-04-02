|
Campbell, Audrey Ann
Jan. 27, 1930 - Apr. 1, 2020
Audrey Ann Campbell (90) of Sarasota, Florida (formerly of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan) passed away on
April 1, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life, David "Dave" Campbell.
She is survived by a Son, Scott and his wife Cathy. Grandchildren Riva (Brandon), Craig, Christy and (Mike). Also, Son, Barry and his wife Suzi, Grandchild Emily Erichson & 4 Great Grandchildren and her Calico cat "Molly" who she dearly loved.
Audrey was born in Highland Park, MI on January 27, 1930 and had 1 brother, Wendell (deceased).
Her first date with Dave was at age 16 who ended up becoming her McKenzie High School sweetheart.
She started her career working for her father's company, Mechanical Heat and Cold, the first company to add air conditioning to high rise buildings. Her work at MH & C helped put Dave through college at General Motors Institute.
Audrey and Dave married in 1952 in the Detroit Area. Dave was drafted into the Army and stationed in Washington D.C. After his service, Dave returned to General Motors as an engineer, and eventually a VP. Audrey enjoyed becoming an executive's wife. She developed her planning, entertaining and social skills to support numerous large dinner parties and functions. She was always known as THE Master Planner.
In the early 60's Audrey and Dave purchased their first Chris Craft, joined the Detroit Yacht Club, and quickly developed a love for boating. They later purchased a condo on Siesta Key in the 80's and became snow birds. After retirement, Audrey and Dave designed and built a home with a boat slip in Sarasota and moved to
Florida full time. They joined the Sarasota Yacht Club and it wasn't long before they were fully immersed in boating and club social activities. Audrey was always active on the SYC Entertainment and Decorating Committees. Audrey also very much enjoyed bowling with the SYC Bowling League. She continued to stay active with a league until 2018.
Audrey and Dave moved to the Sarasota Bay Club in 2015, where they easily became friends with other residents and became involved in many activities. Sadly in 2016 Audrey lost the love of her life, Dave, they had been together for 70 years and married for 64. Audrey remained very independent, active and involved in social activities with her friends at SBC.
Audrey will be dearly missed by her family and many friends and Molly.
The family plans to have a memorial at a later date and will announce once plans are made.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020