|
|
Brodhag, Audrey
Jul 20, 1922 - Apr 4, 2020
Audrey Heimbach Brodhag, 97, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and died in Sarasota, Florida. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Madison where she also earned a master's degree in speech. Her husband Earl preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by her sons Dean (Julia) and Jack (Dottie), grandsons Jonathan (Kathleen) and Daniel (Liz), granddaughter Emily Kish (Rob), and two great grandsons. Audrey and Earl moved to The Glenridge at Palmer Ranch in 2004, where Audrey lived until her death. She enjoyed time with her family, golf, sailing, The Glenridge Players, book and bridge clubs. The family acknowledges the outstanding support of the staff at the Highlands and Carroll Center at The Glenridge, Tidewell Hospice and Audrey's caregivers and friends. For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020