Dahlstrom, Audrey
Oct 10, 1924 - Sep 7, 2020
Audrey Hellman Dahlstrom passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Harbor Inn of Venice, surrounded by her family. She was born October 10, 1924 to Sven and Vivian Hellman in West Hartford, CT. Audrey was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Norman Dahlstrom, a son Robert Dahlstrom and a son-in-law, Greg Jaeger. She leaves behind a son David Dahlstrom (Joan), daughters Karen Margagnoni (Martin), Nancy Champlin (Mark), Judy Jaeger, and Diane Brennan (Gary). Audrey was a beloved grandmother to Lisa Mohyla-Dahlstrom, David Dahlstrom, Joe Margagnoni, Greg Margagnoni, Michael Champlin, Robb Mann (deceased), Hailey Mann, Kyle Jaeger, and Ted Jaeger. She was blessed with 8 great-grandchildren, Katya, Natasha, Ella, Elyse, Ayden (deceased), Marianna, Payton, and Riley.
Audrey graduated from William H. Hall High School and the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Hartford Hospital as a Medical-Surgical Supervisor for five years. After moving to New Jersey in 1971, Audrey continued her nursing career as a nurse coordinator at Welkind Neurological Hospital, Chester, NJ, for 13 years. She and Norm then moved to Florida in 1985.
Retirement for Audrey included volunteer work at the Senior Friendship Center, the Pregnancy Care Center, and various ministries for Our Lady of Lourdes Council of Catholic Women. She was Past President of the Windsor, CT Women's Club, and the Jacaranda Women's Club of Venice, FL. Audrey had many interests including traveling, tennis, aerobics, sewing, crafting, and, most importantly, bridge.
Farley Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Venice, at a date and time to be determined. Donations may be made to Harbor Inn of Venice 321 Harbor Dr S. Venice FL 34285 or a charity of choice
