Kramer, Audrey Irene (Schoepf)
Jan. 15, 1949 - Sept. 8, 2019
Audrey Irene (Schoepf) Kramer, age 70, of Sarasota, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 8th, 2019.
Audrey was born on January 15th, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Julia Schoepf.
Audrey lived in Cicero most of her life, which is where she raised her two daughters, Jeannette and Michelle.
Audrey had in recent years relocated to Sarasota to enjoy her retirement and be closer to her sister, Monica Durakis.
Audrey was a dedicated and extremely hard worker, spending her time after work raising her two daughters as a single parent. She was very devoted to her faith and attended church regularly for many years. Recently, she had started to enjoy the freedom of retirement by relocating to Florida, traveling and spending more time with her family and her dogs.
Audrey is survived by her children, Jeannette Conrad of Monroe, OH and Michelle (Said) Kramer-Baltaji of Manassas, VA; her three grandchildren, Elizabeth Conrad, Christopher Conrad and Abed Al-Hamid Baltaji; her sister, Monica Durakis; and her brother, Gerry (Gail) Schoepf.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry and Tom.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
Condolences may be made at www,toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019