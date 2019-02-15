|
|
Hinkle, Audrey Johnson
Aug 3, 1922 - Feb 6, 2019
Audrey Johnson Hinkle, 96, of Sarasota FL, left this world peacefully, holding her daughter's hand on February 6, 2019 under the care of Tidewell Hospice. She was born in Detroit Michigan, moved to Sarasota in 1955. She was a beauty advisor, with "Maas Brothers" department store, for 14 years, followed by becoming a realtor with Mount Vernon and Re/Max Realties. She leaves two daughters, Susan Chapman and Paula Hinkle Clark of Sarasota, FL, a son James Hinkle of PA, and a granddaughter, Ashley Stanton of NJ.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 (her birthday) for family and friends in Sterling, Michigan where her cremated remains will be placed on her mother's grave. Donations may be made to The Pines of Sarasota, Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, or any veterans organization. Our family would like to thank everyone at The Pines of Sarasota and Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota that cared for our mom and for your love and support. She was the strongest woman we ever knew as well as being so beautiful. She had the most loving big smile, the bluest eyes and the cutest button nose, but her looks, never compared to how breathtaking her soul was. She was the most wonderful mother and friend and was loved by all. She was our Angel here on Earth and we were all so blessed, to have the gift of her in our lives.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019