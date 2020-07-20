Noonan Rushing, Audrey

06/23/1926 - 07/17/2020

Audrey Noonan Rushing (Bragdon), 94, of Sarasota, died Friday, July 17th, 2020 after a period of failing health. Born in Berwick, Maine in 1926, she was the daughter of Morris and May Ester Bragdon.

Audrey moved to Sarasota in the mid 70's after living overseas in Guam. She was very active in several women's organizations at the Sahib Shrine, most notably the LOSNA, and the ladies clowns. You could always find her at Tuesday Bingo enjoying her many friends. She was also an active member of the Doe's at the Sarasota Elk's Lodge

Audrey is survived by three of her four children, Patricia Johnston, Daniel and Susan Woodman; her sisters Thelma Gulden and Norma Bragdon, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband James, her second husband Robert, son Michael, five brothers and one sister. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



