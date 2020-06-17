Or Copy this URL to Share

Olsen, Audrey

Aug 8, 1926 - Jun 15, 2020

Audrey Olsen, 93, died peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Olsen. She grew up in Muscatine, IA and was a longtime resident of Longboat Key, Fl. No services at this time.



