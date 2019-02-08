Home

Audrey Rose Hudak


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Rose Hudak Obituary
Hudak, Audrey Rose
Audrey Rose Hudak was called home by Our Lord on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Hudak, loving mother to Kathleen and husband Dr. Gary Myers of Nokomis, Florida and son, Michael and wife Cindy of Hamilton, Ontario. Grandmother to Matthew (Krista) and Stephen (Colby) also of Hamilton, Ontario and great-grandmother to Ava. She is also survived by several cousins in the United States.
For the last nine years, Audrey has been a resident of Florida and actively involved in the Senior Friendship Center of Venice. Audrey will be sadly missed by the many whose lives she touched and enriched through the years. A heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers of Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Florida. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
