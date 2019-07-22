Home

Audrey Watson Pultz Peacock passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. Born on August 10, 1934 in Lexington, VA, she was the daughter of Vera Watson Pultz and David Carlyle Pultz. Audrey was married to Major David R. Peacock and settled in Florida following his career in the Army. Previously she had been a secretary and worked in banking. Audrey enjoyed many things including cooking, traveling, boating, antiquing and genealogy. She was actively involved in numerous genealogy and lineage societies. She was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution for over fifty years and held leadership positions within the organization. Her memberships and involvement in other societies included The United Daughters of the Confederacy, The Huguenot Society, Colonial Dames of America, and Southern Dames of America. She was also a member of the Manatee County Genealogical Society and The Roots Magic SIG Group. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a nephew, Daryl Pultz and her brother, Carlyle Wilbur Pultz. She is survived by two nieces, Deborah Wilson of Plano, TX and Donna Sensabaugh of Midlothian, VA and one nephew, David Pultz of Baton Rouge, LA. Burial will take place 12:30PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Graveside in Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. There will be a memorial service and reception held at the Westminster Point Pleasant Chapel at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the DAR or Huguenot Society in memory of Audrey. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 22 to July 24, 2019
