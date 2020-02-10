|
|
Flint, Austin W.
Aug 15, 1931 - Feb 2, 2020
Austin Whitcomb Flint passed away quietly in Westerly, RI at the age of 88. He followed Joyce, his wife of 40 years who passed away 9 days earlier, also in Westerly.
Austin is survived by his son Alan Flint of Chestnut Hill, MA (wife Christine Greco) and daughter Allison Flint of Enfield, NH; his stepdaughters Heather Ott (husband Eric), Suzanne Newhall (husband Michael) and Lindsay Marieb (husband Mark); his sister Marguerite Fogleman of North Augusta, SC; and grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Joyce (Huling) Flint, his brother Alden Flint, his sister Christine (Flint) Thomas and his parents.
Born in Alexandria, VA to Lewis and Jessie Flint, Austin was raised in Baton Rouge, LA, served in the National Forest Service at St Joe and the US Air Force, then earned his BA, MA and finally PhD in Psychology from Louisiana State University. He spent his career at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, MA as Professor of Psychology and Dean of Students.
Austin spent every summer on Mascoma Lake in Enfield, NH, at the family cottage property. Since his retirement from AIC in 1996, he and Joyce wintered in Sarasota, FL and summered in NH.
Austin was an accomplished sailor, birdwatcher, hiker, woodworker, and active member of the Mascoma Lake Association. His family and friends remember him as knowledgeable and kind, with a gentle sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 11am, at the Union Church in Enfield Center, NH. In August, family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at the Flint cottage, a joyous event to remember both Austin and Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MLA at mascomalakeassociation.org or PO Box 9, Enfield, NH 03748.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020