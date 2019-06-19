|
Litt, Averell
May 1, 1935 - June 12, 2019
Averell D. Litt, 84, resident of Sarasota, died June 12, 2019 surrounded by family at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Born May 1, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to Mortimer and Adelaide Litt. He earned his degree from Nichols College before serving in the Korean War. After returning to the states, Averell worked the real estate industry in New York. During the 70's he moved to Sarasota and continued in real estate. He fell in love and married in 1975. He was a member of the Lions Club, a Mason and a Shriner.
Averell is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gretel; his daughter Micka (Lindsey) and their five children; and is also survived by his sister Mikki (Robert) and their four children.
A memorial will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:30am at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
"In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing in Averell's name. If you do not have one, Incarnation Catholic School of Sarasota, FL, would be a cause he would support."
Published in Herald Tribune from June 19 to June 20, 2019