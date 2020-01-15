Home



Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Islamic Society of Sarasota/Bradenton (ISSB)
4350 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd
Sarasota, FL
Aziz Junagadhwalla


1943 - 2020
Aziz Junagadhwalla Obituary
Junagadhwalla, Aziz
1943 - 2020
Dr. Aziz Junagadhwalla, 76, passed away on January 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife Mumtaz, daughter Mehnaz and son Zahid. He was a devoted husband, father and doting grandfather to his two granddaughters. Dr. Juna cared for patients in the Venice/Englewood area for 40 years and was a beloved member of the community.
A private burial service was held on January 13, 2020. A memorial service and visitation will be held at the Islamic Society of Sarasota/Bradenton (ISSB): 4350 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234 on Saturday, January 18 from 3:30-5:30pm
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Faiths Food Bank: https://www.allfaithsfoodbank.org or to Tidewell Hospice: https://tidewellhsopice.org/home/giving.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
