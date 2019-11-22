Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Burial
Following Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Barbara Ann Byrd

Barbara Ann Byrd Obituary
Byrd, Barbara Ann
Aug. 3, 1937 - Nov. 21, 2019
Barbara Ann Byrd of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Nov. 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Barbara was born Aug. 3, 1937 in Westport, CT to the late Anthony "Buzz" and Nanetta (Cotroneo) Migliarese.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, John "Max" Byrd; loving children, John "Randy" Byrd Jr. (Mari Morton), Gina Pietsch (Butch) and Tony Byrd (Tangie); sister, Nancy Sharkany (Allen); five cherished grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A visitation will begin at 12 pm until the time of service at 1 pm on Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232 with burial immediately following in the park.
Memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5957 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
