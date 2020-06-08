Chittenden, Barbara Ann
Mar 31, 1940 - Jun 6, 2020
Barbara Ann Chittenden, 80, of Ellenton, FL, died on Jun 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. There will be no local Services at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.