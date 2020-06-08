Barbara Ann Chittenden
Chittenden, Barbara Ann
Mar 31, 1940 - Jun 6, 2020
Barbara Ann Chittenden, 80, of Ellenton, FL, died on Jun 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel. There will be no local Services at this time.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
