Garshelis, Barbara Ann
Sep 21, 1949 - Aug 18, 2020
Barbara Ann Garshelis (70), Sarasota, FL, left this life this past Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from a courageous fight from complications with Parkinson's. Born in Knoxville, TN on September 21, 1949 Barbara attended Eastern Kentucky and was the Freshman Class representative for Homecoming Queen.
Barbara was extremely proud of her career in the Assisted Living Industry as a Sales Marketer and an eventual Director. But, to her, the most important role she played in life was that of a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
She leaves behind her husband, Carl of 42 years and daughter's Kristina (David) Johns and Robyn Knoll. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Gentry, and father, Bernard Gentry. Barbara also leaves behind a brother, Robert (Anne) Gentry and sister, Margaret (Doug) Couch. Six (6) grandson's, Matthew, Cody, Sebastian, Ryan, Oliver and Zane. Nephew, Christopher and nieces Beth, Kim, and Sarah.
Barbara was an active participant and advocate of Parkinson's Place. Donations on her behalf should be sent to Parkinson's Place, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
Barbara's bright light is not extinguished, it now travels the universe and continues to live in those she touched and has left behind.
